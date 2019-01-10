Overview

Dr. Arles Perdomo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Perdomo works at Shaye Family Practice in Miami, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.