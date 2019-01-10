Dr. Arles Perdomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arles Perdomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arles Perdomo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Perdomo works at
Shaye Family Practice2468 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 229-1890
Excellence Medical Group7959 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 267-6060
Los Angeles Medical Center5038 Coronado Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 234-6835Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very very good
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033218821
- Clinical Los Angeles Family Practice
- Larking Hospital Miami, Fl
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
Dr. Perdomo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perdomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perdomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perdomo works at
Dr. Perdomo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perdomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perdomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perdomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perdomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.