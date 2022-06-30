Overview of Dr. Arlinda Elezi, MD

Dr. Arlinda Elezi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University Skopje and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Elezi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.