Dr. Armen Karapetyan, MD
Dr. Armen Karapetyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They completed their residency with USC
Mission Hills Office11600 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pm
Healthcare Partners - Roscoe18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 206, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 341-1540
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
I had to come to Optum urgent care because I could not reach my physician at the time and the 24/7 nurse stayed I needed medical attention immediately. Dr. Karapetyan took the time to explain my condition, the need for ultrasonic imaging and was even able to get me an appointment at Rennaissance imaging. He gave me excellent advice about how to take care of leg before and after imaging. Excellent urgent cate physician.
- Family Medicine
- English, Armenian
- 1447363726
- USC
