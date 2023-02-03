Overview of Dr. Armond Levy, MD

Dr. Armond Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.