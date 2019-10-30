Dr. Ganguly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnab Ganguly, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnab Ganguly, MD
Dr. Arnab Ganguly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ganguly's Office Locations
Optum-Downey Brookshire11525 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very commendable, exceeds my expectations
About Dr. Arnab Ganguly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1316095227
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganguly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganguly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganguly speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganguly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganguly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganguly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganguly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.