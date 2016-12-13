Dr. Arthi Thirumalai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thirumalai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthi Thirumalai, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthi Thirumalai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Thirumalai works at
Locations
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
just incredible in every aspect.
About Dr. Arthi Thirumalai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Thirumalai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thirumalai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thirumalai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thirumalai works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thirumalai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thirumalai.
