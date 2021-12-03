Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Craig, MD
Dr. Arthur Craig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with U Cincinnati Hosp
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care8041 Hosbrook Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 891-3664
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 564-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor that cares about his patient. He will never find a more knowledgeable and better doctor, anywhere!
About Dr. Arthur Craig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1700862828
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Internal Medicine
