See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Arthur Craig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arthur Craig, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (24)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Craig, MD

Dr. Arthur Craig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with U Cincinnati Hosp

Dr. Craig works at Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Nabamita Bisen, MD
Dr. Nabamita Bisen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Craig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care
    8041 Hosbrook Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 891-3664
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?

    Dec 03, 2021
    Amazing doctor that cares about his patient. He will never find a more knowledgeable and better doctor, anywhere!
    Rick In Maineville — Dec 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Craig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Craig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Craig to family and friends

    Dr. Craig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Craig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Craig, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Craig, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700862828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Cincinnati Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craig works at Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Craig’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Craig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.