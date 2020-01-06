See All Dermatologists in Peabody, MA
Dermatology
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Dimattia, MD is a Dermatologist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Dimattia works at Dermatology Center of the North Shore Inc. in Peabody, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of the Northshore Inc.
    6 Essex Center Dr Ste 202, Peabody, MA 01960 (978) 531-3736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2020
    Dr. Dimattia is the absolute best. Both my husband and I see him. My husband speaks very highly of Dr. Dimattia which says a lot. I having been seeing him for years and would never change. He is kind, and patient. He takes the time to explain and would never suggest unnecessary work. Danvers, MA
    Danvers, MA — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Arthur Dimattia, MD

    Dermatology
    54 years of experience
    English
    1598887044
    Education & Certifications

    Boston City Hospital
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimattia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimattia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimattia works at Dermatology Center of the North Shore Inc. in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Dr. Dimattia's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimattia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimattia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimattia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimattia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

