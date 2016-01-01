Dr. Patefield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur Patefield, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Patefield, MD
Dr. Arthur Patefield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Patefield's Office Locations
Novant Health Inc. Administration1701 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Arthur Patefield, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1346209681
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall/USAF Med Ctr
- USAF Med Ctr
- Northwestern U Hosps
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patefield works at
Dr. Patefield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patefield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.