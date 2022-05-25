Overview of Dr. Arthur Taliaferro, MD

Dr. Arthur Taliaferro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Taliaferro works at North Florida Otolryglgy Hd/Nck in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.