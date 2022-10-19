Overview of Dr. Arthur Ting, MD

Dr. Arthur Ting, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Ting works at Arthur J Ting MD Inc in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.