Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Vegh works at Puget Sound Allergy Asthma/Imm in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Puget Sound Allergy Asthma/Imm
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Puget Allergy Asthma Immunology
    1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 22, 2019
    I'm totally impressed with the fact that Dr. Vegh took the time to respond plus apologized and tried his best to make it right with the one review that was disappointed. I see integrity, respect for others and clarifying the situation in that response to the review so my search for who I need to see next is solved! That made my decision solid!! I don't normally take the time to write a review unless it has been an experience that significantly impacted my quality of life and this will be my first review without meeting a doctor. I was trying to figure out which doctor I need to get to the root of coughing that could be allergy asthma according to others who have this condition. All my other health conditions were solved by strangers I met who also suffered in the same way. Regardless if he can or can't help me it will be the start to bringing me more informed education that will only help me advocate for myself and get to another layer removed that is impacting my life!!
    Amy Crook LMFT — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • Male
    • 1144210048
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ia Hosps Clins
    • Sacred Heart Hospital University Sd
    • Sacred Heart Hospital University Sd
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    • Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Vegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vegh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vegh has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

