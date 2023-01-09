See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO

Pain Management
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO

Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Panjwani works at Elevate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panjwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elevate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    55 Bryant Ave Fl 2, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 464-6049

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO

  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1669637849
Education & Certifications

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panjwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Panjwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Panjwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Panjwani works at Elevate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panjwani’s profile.

Dr. Panjwani has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panjwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Panjwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panjwani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panjwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panjwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

