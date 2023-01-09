Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panjwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
Overview of Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Panjwani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Panjwani's Office Locations
-
1
Elevate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation55 Bryant Ave Fl 2, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 464-6049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panjwani?
Dr Panjwani is dedicated to helping me deal with my pain. She thinks outside the box and has a holistic approach to healing that is amazing. Her laser treatments eliminated my back pain and now she's helping me with lifestyle changes so the pain doesn't come back. She is a gifted and compassionate doctor and I HIGHLY recommend her to anyone in pain. She won't stop until she figures out how to help you!
About Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
- Pain Management
- English, Hindi
- 1669637849
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panjwani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panjwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panjwani works at
Dr. Panjwani has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panjwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panjwani speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Panjwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panjwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panjwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panjwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.