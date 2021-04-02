See All Cardiologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD

Cardiology
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD

Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Damodaran works at Wakemed Cary Hospital in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damodaran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wakemed Cary Hospital
    1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-2685
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306013727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala / Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damodaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damodaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damodaran works at Wakemed Cary Hospital in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Damodaran’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damodaran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damodaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damodaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damodaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

