Dr. Arun Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Rao, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College - Napur, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Fdm Plc.14100 Fivay Rd Ste 120, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5584
Florida Cardiology Group15004 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6015Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So far excellent. Got me out of aFib and back to sinus rhythm with a flawless cardio version.
About Dr. Arun Rao, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma - Oklahoma City
- St. Frances Hospital - Evanston, IL
- Government Medical College - Napur, India
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods.