Dr. Aruna Perumal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aruna Perumal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College.
Dr. Perumal works at
Locations
-
1
Kingwood Psychiatry19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 3, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-5701
-
2
Kingwood Pines Hospital2001 Ladbrook Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-5701
- 3 150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 202, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 358-5701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, ask questions, understanding.
About Dr. Aruna Perumal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235579715
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perumal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perumal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.