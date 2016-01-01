Dr. Kamthan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvind Kamthan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arvind Kamthan, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center3131 Kings Hwy Ste 1-02, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1073507653
Education & Certifications
- Christie Hosp|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Charleston Area Mc|Hosps In Uk
- SMS Hosp
- SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Dr. Kamthan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kamthan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kamthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamthan speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamthan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamthan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.