Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parbhoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Sheffield and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4820 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 321-6768
-
2
Arvind R Parbhoo, M.d., PA6409 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N # Jr, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 528-1138
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parbhoo?
Primary care fumbled around for three years, insisting they could get my hypothyroid under control. I was fed up and asked for a referral. Dr. Parbhoo was open to trying options my PCP refused and had me on the road to feeling functional, after my first visit. Following my second visit, I'm feeling completely fantastic! He added a little Cytomel and lowered my dosage of Synthroid.....Amazing!!!!
About Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1669433660
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Fac Med U Sheffield
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parbhoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parbhoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parbhoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parbhoo speaks Gujarati.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parbhoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parbhoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parbhoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parbhoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.