Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Sheffield and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4820 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 321-6768
  2. 2
    Arvind R Parbhoo, M.d., PA
    6409 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N # Jr, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 528-1138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Parbhoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parbhoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parbhoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parbhoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parbhoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parbhoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parbhoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parbhoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.