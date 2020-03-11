Overview of Dr. Arvind Saini, MD

Dr. Arvind Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, Riverside University Health System-medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Saini works at California Eye Professional in Temecula, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.