Overview

Dr. Arvindbhai Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Patel works at Clinical Associates Medical Services in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Streamwood, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.