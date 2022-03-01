Dr. Arvindbhai Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvindbhai Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvindbhai Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Arvind Patel M.d.s.c.380 E Northwest Hwy Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 813-0700Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Health Care Associates of Streamwood77 E Irving Park Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107 Directions (630) 837-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arvindbhai Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1386662658
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
