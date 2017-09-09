Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Kings Highway3417 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Siddiqi in an urgent situation because I couldn't move my neck due to a severe muscle spasm caused by a trigger point. He was incredibly helpful, has a great bedside manner, and did a procedure on my neck that helped with the pain within hours! He is also very courteous with the staff (RNs, MAs, and front desk), which I think says a great deal for a health care provider! I have already started recommending him to other people!
About Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659660942
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hosp System|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
- New York University Medical Center, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation|New York University School of Medicine
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.