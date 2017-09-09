See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO

Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    38 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Kings Highway
    3417 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Sep 09, 2017
    I saw Dr. Siddiqi in an urgent situation because I couldn't move my neck due to a severe muscle spasm caused by a trigger point. He was incredibly helpful, has a great bedside manner, and did a procedure on my neck that helped with the pain within hours! He is also very courteous with the staff (RNs, MAs, and front desk), which I think says a great deal for a health care provider! I have already started recommending him to other people!
    West Harrison, NY — Sep 09, 2017
    About Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659660942
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greenville Hosp System|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic|Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center, Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation|New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine|School of Osteopathic Medicine In Arizona (Soma)
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asad Siddiqi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

