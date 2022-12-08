Overview of Dr. Asha Agarwal, MD

Dr. Asha Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Huber Heights Family Care in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.