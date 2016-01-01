Overview of Dr. Ashesh Dave, MD

Dr. Ashesh Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from M.S. University of Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Center for Medical Care, Inc. in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.