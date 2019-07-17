Overview of Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Mid Michigan Retina in Marshall, MI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.