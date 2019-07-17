Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marshall, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Michigan Retina14915 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068 Directions (517) 574-5850
-
2
Mid Michigan Retina905 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (517) 574-5850
-
3
Mid Michigan Retina1070 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 574-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and good techniques. Does not suggest procedures that are unnecessary!
About Dr. Ashim Aggarwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891779286
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Macular Edema and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
