Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashish Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Jain, MD
Dr. Ashish Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-5747
Frederick R Klepsch MD PC2050 N Main St Ste C, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Hammond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great really helped me
About Dr. Ashish Jain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245226331
Education & Certifications
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
