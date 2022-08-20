See All Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD

Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Pershad works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pershad's Office Locations

    Cardiology - Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 312, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Ameriben
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • New York Life
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Standard Insurance Company
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2022
    He was referred to me by Dr. Kalanithi in Kingman az. It took 45 minutes for the procedure. Left by 10:00 a the next morning. He and his staff were awesome. Thanks, I am full of energy where before I would get up in the morning and need naps all day long. God bless your work. P. S. Jocelyn is the care nurse before and after surgery nurse. She is at the very top of her game. Thanks
    Dan — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Hindi
    Male
    1194710657
    Education & Certifications

    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Fairview Hospital
    Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pershad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pershad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pershad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pershad works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pershad’s profile.

    Dr. Pershad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pershad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pershad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pershad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pershad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pershad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

