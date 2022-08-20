Overview of Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD

Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Pershad works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.