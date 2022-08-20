Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pershad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Cardiology - Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 312, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pershad?
He was referred to me by Dr. Kalanithi in Kingman az. It took 45 minutes for the procedure. Left by 10:00 a the next morning. He and his staff were awesome. Thanks, I am full of energy where before I would get up in the morning and need naps all day long. God bless your work. P. S. Jocelyn is the care nurse before and after surgery nurse. She is at the very top of her game. Thanks
About Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1194710657
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pershad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pershad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pershad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pershad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pershad works at
Dr. Pershad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pershad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pershad speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pershad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pershad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pershad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pershad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.