Dr. Ashkan Javaheri, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ashkan Javaheri, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Javaheri works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    About Dr. Ashkan Javaheri, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235328022
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashkan Javaheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javaheri works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Javaheri’s profile.

    Dr. Javaheri has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Javaheri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

