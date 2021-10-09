Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Blackmon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ashley Blackmon, DPM
Dr. Ashley Blackmon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Blackmon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blackmon's Office Locations
-
1
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 732-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackmon?
Arrived early, was seen early, Dr Blackmon is well versed in her field, took the time to explain everything without rushing.
About Dr. Ashley Blackmon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992098552
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackmon works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.