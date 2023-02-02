Dr. Fry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Fry, MD
Dr. Ashley Fry, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Birmingham Hematology Oncology2728 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7880
- 2 500 Office Park Dr Ste 400, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 939-7880
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Fry was very kind, direct and knowledgeable, which I found reassuring. She got me in for my first appt quickly and the treatment plan she implemented has me feeling better already. I highly recommend!
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Fry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.