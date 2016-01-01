Dr. Ashley Pender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Pender, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Pender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ashley Pender, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902224249
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
