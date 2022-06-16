Dr. Ashley Gray, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Gray, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Gray, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
21st Century Dental986 N MITTHOEFFER RD, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 972-9734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words can not explain the love and positive vibes, I felt like family I have already recommended my Mom she has an appointment they took good care of my Mother while she waited for me I can’t stress enough how important that was because of her memory loss It made me cry because there are still good people like Dr. Gray and her office family I love you all and thank you again for everything Thank you Linda Johnson
About Dr. Ashley Gray, DMD
- Endodontics
- English
- Female
- 1962751859
