Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD
Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
1
www.arheum.com166 Defense Hwy Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1941
2
Annapolis Rheumatology Belair2225 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 897-1941
3
Annapolis Rheumatology Clarksville5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 204, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 897-1941
4
Annapolis Rheumatology Pasadena8096 Edwin Raynor Blvd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 897-1941
5
Annapolis128 Lubrano Dr Ste 201, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1941
- 6 18 Magothy Beach Rd Ste B, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 897-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been working through some painful issues with my Psoriactic Arthritis and I am fortunate that Dr. Jacob has been treating me. He is thoughtful and has taken the time to figure out whats has been wrong. He created a game plan that we both followed and I'm finally getting to the point to put the issue behind me. He was more than accommodating and made his time very available which is almost unheard in today.
About Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1467676759
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Med College/University Of Kerala
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
