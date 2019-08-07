Overview of Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD

Dr. Ashok Jacob, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Jacob works at www.arheum.com in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD, Clarksville, MD and Pasadena, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.