Dr. Ashok Melvani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Melvani works at MELVANI ASHOK MD in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.