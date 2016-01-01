Overview

Dr. Ashu Garg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at ADULT AND PEDIATRICS URGENT CARE in West Hills, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.