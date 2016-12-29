Dr. Ashwin Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Rao, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed physical therapy for osteoarthritis that was locking up my shoulder, which he prescribed. Six other doctors refused, saying I needed a shoulder replacement. Dr. Rao was the only one who did not induce pain when he examined me. One year of physical therapy later, my shoulder is practically pain free with full range of motion.
About Dr. Ashwin Rao, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- 1013097096
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.