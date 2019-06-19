Overview of Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD

Dr. Ashwini Punjabi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Punjabi works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.