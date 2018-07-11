See All Pediatricians in Aurora, IL
Pediatrics
Dr. Asma Bano, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Bano works at Suburban Physicians, S.C. - Aurora in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bano's Office Locations

    Suburban Physicians, S.C. - Aurora
    4075 Fox Valley Center Dr Ste 3, Aurora, IL 60504 (630) 978-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Pediatric Obesity
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Obesity
Wellness Examination

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Post-Vaccination Fever
Proteinuria
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health

    Jul 11, 2018
    Good companionate doctor. Good office and office location. Staff speak Spanish.
    Sergio in Perales, IL — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Asma Bano, MB BS

    Pediatrics
    English
    1083714091
    Residency
    Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asma Bano, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bano is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bano works at Suburban Physicians, S.C. - Aurora in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bano's profile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

