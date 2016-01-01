Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asma Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Asma Hashmi, MD
Dr. Asma Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Hashmi's Office Locations
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Uab Hospital Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-4973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Asma Hashmi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.