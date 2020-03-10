Overview of Dr. Asma Naeem, MD

Dr. Asma Naeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med College For Women University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Naeem works at Muhammad Naeem MD in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.