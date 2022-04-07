Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asmat Jafry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Jafry's Office Locations
Lifeskills Counseling Services LLC1112 S Washington St Ste 202, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 848-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jafry has been taking care of my children for almost ten years. She truly understands exactly what they are going through. She always asks the right questions and makes them feel comfortable in sharing what they are going through or dealing with at their appointments. She is conservative in prescribing medication and when she does, she explains what the goal of the medicine is and how it will help. Dr. Jafry has such a calming presence, which makes you feel at ease in sharing your very personal thoughts with her. I say this at it is not easy for children to always feel comfortable speaking with physicians. But she has a special gift of asking the right questions, listening and most important not making them feel different. We are very lucky to have found her.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881704062
Education & Certifications
- ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jafry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafry.
