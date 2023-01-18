Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD
Overview
Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Chandran works at
Locations
Graves Gilbert Clinic484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 515-7109Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's a wonderful doctor. She listens, asks questions, discusses options, and is very thorough. Highly recommend Dr. Chandran!
About Dr. Aswathi Chandran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Malayalam
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chandran speaks Malayalam.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.