Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD
Overview of Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD
Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Foothill Regional Medical Center and Los Angeles Community Hospital.
Dr. Yacoub works at
Dr. Yacoub's Office Locations
1
Doctors Urgent Care Medical Group120 S Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-0533
2
Trinity Urological & Surgical Group126 S Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-9300
3
Highland Park Skilled Nursing and Wellness Center5125 Monte Vista St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Directions (323) 726-0533
4
Emmanuel Healthcare Center Pinecrest6025 Pine Ave, Maywood, CA 90270 Directions (323) 726-0533
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740339894
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yacoub has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yacoub speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.
