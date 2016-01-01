Overview of Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD

Dr. Atef Yacoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Foothill Regional Medical Center and Los Angeles Community Hospital.



Dr. Yacoub works at Doctor's Urgent Care Medical in Montebello, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Maywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.