Overview

Dr. Audrey D'Andrea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.