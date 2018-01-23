See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Audrey Geannopoulos, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Audrey Geannopoulos, MD

Dr. Audrey Geannopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Geannopoulos works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geannopoulos' Office Locations

    Duly Health and Care - Internal & Family Medicine
    1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 115, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 416-1375

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 23, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Geannopoulos for about 8 years and could not be happier! She is easy to talk to, listens to my concerns and is ALWAYS pleasant and professional! Her bedside manner is something other doctors should strive for! I recommend Dr. G all the time!
    Sherry in Naperville, IL — Jan 23, 2018
    About Dr. Audrey Geannopoulos, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124282546
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Audrey Geannopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geannopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geannopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geannopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geannopoulos works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Geannopoulos’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Geannopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geannopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geannopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geannopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

