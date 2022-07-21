Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaghtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD.
Dr. Chaghtai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chaghtai's Office Locations
-
1
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney3413 Olandwood Ct Ste 103, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (443) 601-4932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Gaithersburg18540 Office Park Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Directions (301) 786-3393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaghtai?
Dr Explains everything about your visit he is remarkable
About Dr. Ausim Chaghtai, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164817516
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaghtai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaghtai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaghtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaghtai works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaghtai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaghtai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaghtai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaghtai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.