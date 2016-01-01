Dr. Austin Dehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Austin Dehart, MD
Overview of Dr. Austin Dehart, MD
Dr. Austin Dehart, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Dehart's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1803
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 672-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Austin Dehart, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1093152951
Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehart accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.