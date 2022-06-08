Overview of Dr. Austin McPhilamy, MD

Dr. Austin McPhilamy, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. McPhilamy works at Austin McPhilamy, MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.