Dr. Raskas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviva Raskas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aviva Raskas, MD
Dr. Aviva Raskas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with South City Hospital.
Dr. Raskas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raskas' Office Locations
-
1
Bbs Charities Inc8420 Delmar Blvd Ste 505, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 432-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskas?
About Dr. Aviva Raskas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447295191
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskas works at
Dr. Raskas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.