Overview

Dr. Avo Artinyan is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Artinyan works at Gerald M. Pohost MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.