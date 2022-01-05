Dr. Aya Haggiagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggiagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aya Haggiagi, MD
Dr. Aya Haggiagi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Haggiagi works at
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
she is warm , caring, dedicated, brilliant. will stay with patient answering all questions. she is in no rush. thorough. treated my wife for brain cancer
- Neurology
- English
- 1366716300
- Neurology
Dr. Haggiagi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haggiagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggiagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggiagi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggiagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggiagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggiagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.